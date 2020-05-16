Guides
Edison Mail Sync Bug Allowing Access to Other Users' Email Accounts

by

Several users of popular email app Edison Mail this morning are reporting that they are able to see email accounts of other users within the iOS app. In what appears to be a major privacy breach, users report that after enabling a new sync feature, they have full access to these other email accounts.


The new sync feature was recently rolled out by Edison to allow connected email accounts to show up across all of your devices, but clearly something has gone significantly wrong with the feature.



Users have also reported being able to see that other devices are linked to their accounts, indicating that others are able to see their emails.


Edison has yet to reply to any of the tweets from users reporting the issue, but at this time it certainly seems advisable for Edison Mail users who have enabled the sync feature to delete their email accounts from the app.

While it's unlikely that users would be able to directly see the passwords of others' email accounts, affected users may still want to change the passwords on their email accounts for some added peace of mind until more details on exactly what the issue is surface.

MacGizmo
MacGizmo
31 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Keep using these 3rd party email clients cause they look cool or offer a feature here or there that Apple's built-in app doesn't have! ;)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
frou
30 minutes ago at 07:46 am


Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Hastings101
29 minutes ago at 07:47 am


Keep using these 3rd party email clients cause they look cool or offer a feature here or there that Apple's built-in app doesn't have! ;)

This is why I would never use a client that isn't from one of the big three (Apple/Microsoft/Google). Not worth little surprises like this.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
lolrepeatlol
31 minutes ago at 07:44 am
This is the nail in the coffin for Edison.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
HiVolt
30 minutes ago at 07:46 am
And that's why I stay away from services that sync passwords, bookmarks, other stuff between devices, especially stuff from indie developers where who the hell knows data is being managed.

I guess one exception is iCloud.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jcshas
20 minutes ago at 07:56 am


Keep using these 3rd party email clients cause they look cool or offer a feature here or there that Apple's built-in app doesn't have! ;)

Agree. This is exactly why I never install 3rd party mail apps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
