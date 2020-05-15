Apple Promotes 'Everyone Can Create' Campaign With Series of Inspiring Videos

Apple this week shared a series of inspiring videos tied to its "Everyone Can Create" and "Everyone Can Code" initiatives on its YouTube channel in Brazil. The titles and captions are in Portuguese, but some of the videos have English narration.

The first video interviews students on what creativity means to them, while the other videos highlight students using Apple's free Swift Playgrounds app to learn how to code in classrooms around the world, including in Orange, California; Blackpool, England; Osaka, Japan; Querétaro City, Mexico; and Sainte-Julie, a suburb of Montreal, Canada.

Everyone Can Create is designed to allow teachers to easily incorporate creativity into their existing lesson plans in any subject, including language arts, math, science, history, social studies, and coding. The series of guides teach students to develop ideas through drawing, music, video, and photos on the iPad.

Everyone Can Create resources are available through Apple Books, while the Swift Playgrounds app is available on the App Store.