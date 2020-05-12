SteelSeries Launches New Apple-Certified Gaming Controller With Clickable Joysticks and Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life

SteelSeries today announced the launch of its new MFi-certified Nimbus+ wireless gaming controller for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with key features including clickable joysticks and up to 50 hours of battery life.



Included in the box is an optional mount for attaching an iPhone directly onto the controller.

Nimbus+ replaces the original Nimbus, which SteelSeries claims was the world's best-selling mobile gaming controller.

The controller is launching today for $69.99 on Apple.com, although the product listing has yet to appear. It will also be available at SteelSeries.com starting May 26.