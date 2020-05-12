Deals: Save on AmazonBasics Lightning Cables, MacAlly's USB-C Dongle, SanDisk's Portable SSD, and More

Today we've tracked a collection of accessory sales across Woot and Amazon, including solid deals on Lightning cables, a USB-C MacBook dongle, and the SanDisk 256GB portable SSD. Additionally, there's a discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart.

Woot has the AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable (2-pack, 3ft) for $19.99 in a variety of colors. If you need a longer cable, the 6ft option is available for $22.99 as well. In another Woot accessory sale, the Macally USB-C to USB-A dongle (2-pack) is on sale for $5.99, and Amazon Prime members can save an additional $3 at checkout, making it just $2.99.

These are new accessories that come with an Amazon Limited Lifetime Warranty and Macally 90 Day Warranty, respectively. The usual Woot and Amazon benefits apply, including free two day shipping for Amazon Prime members. You can find more information about each deal on Woot, and both are set to expire later tonight.

Over on Amazon, the SanDisk 250GB Portable SSD is on sale for $70.67, down from $99.99; and the 500GB option is on sale for $89.99, down from $169.99.

SanDisk's accessory is a rugged complement to Mac workstations, supporting high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds and shock-resistant durability. In regards to discounts, the current prices are between $7 and $9 shy of the all-time-low prices that we've seen for each of these accessories on Amazon.

If you're shopping for a cheap Apple Watch, and don't mind investing in an older generation model, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm GPS) for $179.00. This model is currently going for $199.00 at Apple and other resellers like B&H Photo, making Walmart's deal one of the best around and a solid entry level price for the Apple Watch.

