Deals: Woot's Latest Refurb Sales Include iPhone SE From $90 and 11-Inch iPad Pro From $650

Woot has a few deals on refurbished Apple products today, including the previous-generation iPhone SE and the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018. As with all Woot products, these devices are expected to include a moderate level of wear and tear, but are tested to be in full working condition.

To start, you can get the 16GB iPhone SE for $89.99, the 32GB model for $99.99, and the 64GB model for $109.99. Woot is also including a screen protector and iPhone case with the iPhone SE, and you'll also earn a 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty upon purchase of the smartphone.

For the iPad Pro, Woot has the 64GB Wi-Fi model priced at $649.99, down from $799.00. Other models on sale include the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro at $749.99; the 512GB model at $829.99; and the 1TB model at $949.99. Like the iPhone SE, the iPad Pro comes with a 90 Day Woot Warranty, and you'll get free shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member.

