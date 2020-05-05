Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lineup with a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has an upgraded Magic Keyboard and faster 10th generation processor options. As typically happens when Apple ushers in a new generation of devices, the previous models are now seeing notable discounts at some retailers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At Amazon, you'll find two configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 on sale. First is the 1.4GHz notebook with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00. This discount is also being matched at B&H Photo.

At B&H Photo, the 1.4GHz 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is discounted to $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. This is the lowest price we've tracked among the major Apple resellers online for this model of the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro.

If you're looking for more storage, the 2.4GHz model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is on sale for $1,499.00, down from $1,799.00. Both the Space Gray and Silver notebooks are discounted at this price, and you'll again find the bargain at B&H Photo.

We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.