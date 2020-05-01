Plex's Ad-Supported Free Video on Demand Feature Gains Content From Crackle

Plex today announced that it is adding to its lineup of ad-supported free video content, introducing TV shows and movies from video entertainment service Crackle.



Crackle brings thousands of free movies and TV shows to Plex, which also includes content from additional partners such as Legendary, MGM, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., and more. Plex users will be able to watch TV shows like Hell's Kitchen, Snatch, and Roseanne, along with movies that include Captain Phillips, Patriot Games, The Illusionist, and Failure to Launch.

For those who are unfamiliar with Plex, it's an all-in-one media hub that organizes your entire library of content, from TV shows and movies to music, photos, and more. Plex also offers free access to news, web shows, podcasts, movies, and TV, plus it can even be used to stream live TV with a TV antenna.



Plex's free media can be played on almost all platforms, including Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad, along with Roku, smart TVs, Android devices, and consoles. All that's needed is the Plex app. More information on Plex can be found on the Plex website.