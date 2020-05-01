MacRumors
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

Musical Adventure Game 'Neversong' is This Week's Addition to Apple Arcade

Friday May 1, 2020 8:41 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

"Neversong" is this week's addition to Apple Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.


The game is described as a beautiful musical adventure:

Upon waking from a coma, Peet's girlfriend is nowhere to be found. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behavior of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet's past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable.

- From Red Wind Field to the haunting halls of Blackfork Asylum, explore six moody, illustrative levels.
- Take on bosses, monsters, and zombie grownups with your trusty baseball bat.
- Immerse yourself in a breathtaking piano-centric soundtrack.
- Join your quirky childhood pals and trusty pet bird on an adventure to discover the truth about your recent coma.

"Neversong" is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday April 28, 2020 2:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features iPhone 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the iPhone SE's camera measures up to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article80 comments

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change. iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch...
Read Full Article228 comments

iOS 13.5 Beta Makes It Easier to Unlock an iPhone With Passcode When Wearing a Mask

Wednesday April 29, 2020 11:26 am PDT by Juli Clover
Many people are wearing masks that cover their faces when going outside, visiting stores, and other tasks, and Apple's Face ID iPhones do not unlock when the face is obscured by a mask. In the iOS 13.5 beta, released this morning, Apple has streamlined the speed with which the passcode pops up when a person wearing a mask is detected, making it easier to get into an iPhone with a passcode...
Read Full Article101 comments

PSA: iPhone SE's Haptic Touch Doesn't Work With Notifications and It's Not a Bug

Monday April 27, 2020 1:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Customers who have purchased the new 2020 iPhone SE have found a surprising missing feature - Haptic Touch does not work with notifications. On the 2020 iPhone SE, long pressing on a notification in the Notification Center or on the Lock screen does not appear to bring up rich notification options to allow iPhone SE users to interact with incoming content. Rich notifications accessed with ...
Read Full Article137 comments

DJI Announces Mavic Air 2 Drone With 8K Support, Larger Camera Sensors, and Longer 34 Minute Flight Time

Tuesday April 28, 2020 8:52 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
DJI this week announced the Mavic Air 2, a new foldable drone that features 8K functionality, a larger 1/2" camera sensor for higher resolution photos and videos, and upgraded flight modes. The Mavic Air 2 can also stay in the air longer thanks to better battery life. The company said that this is the first drone in the Mavic family to offer 4K video at 60fps and 120 Mbps. The drone supports ...
Read Full Article51 comments

Report Revives Rumors of 5G iPhone With Under-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Monday April 27, 2020 3:21 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Economic Daily News on Monday revived rumors that this year's 5G iPhone will feature under-display fingerprint scanner technology. According to a machine translation of EDN's Chinese-language report, touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE and Qualcomm are collaborating on the ultrasonic technology, which could feature in at least one of the high-end models in Apple's 5G iPhone...
Read Full Article123 comments

DisplayPort 2.0 Now Compatible With USB4, Supports Up to Two 8K Displays or One 16K Display

Wednesday April 29, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
VESA today announced that it has released DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0, paving the way for future USB4 devices to support DisplayPort 2.0. Announced in June 2019, DisplayPort 2.0 has a max effective bandwidth of 77.4 Gbps, nearly triple that of DisplayPort 1.4. The new standard enables support for displays with up to 16K resolution, higher refresh rates, HDR support at higher resolutions,...
Read Full Article92 comments

Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 13.5, Relabeled From iOS 13.4.5 Due to Exposure Notification API [Update: Public Beta Available]

Wednesday April 29, 2020 9:59 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.5 updates to developers, two weeks after seeding the second betas and a month after releasing iOS and iPadOS 13.4 with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support, and more. iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article16 comments

Newly Discovered macOS Image Capture Bug Can Fill Up Hard Drives With Empty Data

Tuesday April 28, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
A bug has been discovered in Apple's macOS Image Capture app that needlessly eats up potentially gigabytes of storage space when transferring photos from an iPhone or iPad to a Mac. Discovered by the developers of media asset management app NeoFinder and shared in a blog post called "Another macOS bug in Image Capture," the issue occurs when Apple's Mac tool converts HEIF photos taken by iOS...
Read Full Article64 comments

Report Details How Apple and Google Developed Contact Tracing API

Tuesday April 28, 2020 1:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple and Google developed their upcoming COVID-19 contact tracing tool in record time, according to a new report from CNBC that details how the two companies came together to create the API. It took Apple under a month to flesh out the project, and in the beginning stages, it was the work of a handful of employees who had started brainstorming a solution to help prevent the spread of...
Read Full Article141 comments
