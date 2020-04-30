Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro to $899.99 in Today's Flash Sale

Woot's newest refurbished sale has introduced a discount on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2019. This model has 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, priced at $899.99, down from $1,299.00. Woot has the MacBook Pro in both Space Gray and Silver.

You can also opt for the bigger 256GB SSD for $1,029.99, down from $1,499.00. As with previous sales, Woot's MacBook Pro models are in refurbished condition and are promised to come in full working order. They are packed in generic white boxes and include a one year Woot warranty.

As a point of comparison, Apple's refurbished prices on the same computers are up to $200 higher compared to Woot's prices. Apple has the 128GB model at $1,099.00 in refurbished condition, and the 256GB model is priced at $1,269.00.

