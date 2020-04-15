Apple Announces App Store Price Changes in Barbados, Moldova, and Uzbekistan

Apple today announced that, in the next few days, prices of App Store apps and in-app purchases, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be changed in Barbados, Moldova, and Uzbekistan due to new value-added taxes.



Aside from the price changes, Apple says a low value-added tax was also introduced in Malaysia. Prices on the ‌App Store‌ in Malaysia will not change and developer proceeds will be adjusted accordingly.

According to Apple, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps in ‌App Store‌ Connect will update automatically with the new pricing information once the changes go live.