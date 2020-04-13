Deals: Woot's Refurbished Apple Sale Discounts iMacs, MacBooks, and iPads From $80

Woot is back this week with a big sale on a wide variety of refurbished Apple products, ranging from the iMac to the iPad mini. Sale prices start at $79.99 for the first generation iPad mini, and you can also find a few other iPad mini models, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more.

This includes the 16GB iPad mini 4 at $199.99, or the 16GB iPad mini 2 at $109.99. Both iPads are estimated to arrive between April 21 and 27, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

There are a good number of MacBooks on sale as well, dating back to models from around 2012 and some more recent. You can get the 2012 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB for $359.99, or opt for more storage at 256GB for $389.99. You'll find the same shipping estimates and free shipping for Prime members on MacBooks as well.

For the iMac, Woot is pricing the 2013 27-inch iMac with a 1TB hard drive and 16GB RAM at $799.99. Woot has numerous other iMacs, iPads, and MacBooks on sale, and a few of them have already sold out at the time of writing, so be sure to visit the sale soon.

All of the items in Woot's Apple sale today are previously-used devices that have been refurbished to working condition. Woot says that many of its refurbished products relate to "buyer's remorse" returns and discontinued items, and customers can expect a 90 day warranty to come with many of the products sold on Woot.