Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

Deals: Woot's Refurbished Apple Sale Discounts iMacs, MacBooks, and iPads From $80

Monday April 13, 2020 5:53 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard

Woot is back this week with a big sale on a wide variety of refurbished Apple products, ranging from the iMac to the iPad mini. Sale prices start at $79.99 for the first generation iPad mini, and you can also find a few other iPad mini models, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This includes the 16GB iPad mini 4 at $199.99, or the 16GB iPad mini 2 at $109.99. Both iPads are estimated to arrive between April 21 and 27, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

There are a good number of MacBooks on sale as well, dating back to models from around 2012 and some more recent. You can get the 2012 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB for $359.99, or opt for more storage at 256GB for $389.99. You'll find the same shipping estimates and free shipping for Prime members on MacBooks as well.

For the iMac, Woot is pricing the 2013 27-inch iMac with a 1TB hard drive and 16GB RAM at $799.99. Woot has numerous other iMacs, iPads, and MacBooks on sale, and a few of them have already sold out at the time of writing, so be sure to visit the sale soon.

All of the items in Woot's Apple sale today are previously-used devices that have been refurbished to working condition. Woot says that many of its refurbished products relate to "buyer's remorse" returns and discontinued items, and customers can expect a 90 day warranty to come with many of the products sold on Woot.

Analyst Expects Apple to Launch New iPhone SE in Mid-April, 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 in October

Friday April 10, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said he believes that the current "EVT" or...
Read Full Article115 comments

Apple Makes Several Apple TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time

Friday April 10, 2020 1:55 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
With stay-at-home orders widely in place, Apple has made several of its original Apple TV+ series and movies free for anyone to watch for a limited time (via TVLine). In the US and many other countries, the content listed below can be streamed for free online via Apple.co/FreeForEveryone or through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs,...
Read Full Article45 comments

Apple and Google Partner on Opt-In COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology to Be Added to iPhone and Android Smartphones

Friday April 10, 2020 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple and Google today announced a joint effort that will see them using Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world. Apple says that user privacy and security will be central to the design of the project. Participation will be opt-in, and privacy, transparency, and consent are "of the utmost importance of this...
Read Full Article263 comments

LG Begins Rolling Out 2020 NanoCell TVs With AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, Pricing Starts at $599

Thursday April 9, 2020 7:32 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
LG today announced pricing and availability for its 2020 NanoCell TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support in the United States. The first 4K models are rolling out now, with pricing starting at $599 for a 55-inch model. The entire 4K lineup will be released by September, including up to an 86-inch model for $3,299. 8K models will also be rolling out in May and June, including 65-inch and...
Read Full Article122 comments

Apple Launches New 'Today at Apple (at Home)' Initiative

Friday April 10, 2020 10:01 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today launched a new "Today at Apple (at Home)" program that replaces the popular "Today at Apple" sessions that are hosted in its retail stores. The new Today at Apple (at Home) website features creative projects created by Creative Pros from Apple Store locations all over the world, with all of the tutorials able to be completed at home. Sessions, which are presented as short videos, ...
Read Full Article7 comments

2019 Mac Pro Now Available Through Apple's Refurbished Store With Up to $4000 in Savings

Friday April 10, 2020 6:51 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple yesterday added the 2019 Mac Pro to its online store for refurbished products in the United States, offering customers the ability to save approximately 15 percent compared to equivalent brand-new models. The cheapest currently available refurbished model is a base configuration upgraded from 32 GB to 48 GB of RAM. That model retails for $6,299 new, but is available refurbished for...
Read Full Article83 comments

Top Stories: iOS 14 Leaks, iPhone and 13" MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 11, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While we're still patiently waiting for the new low-cost iPhone SE drop, the rumor mill has continued to churn with new iOS 14 leaks and additional rumors about upcoming products. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Among other news this week was an ongoing issue with Apple sending replacement AirPods earbuds with an unreleased firmware version that prevents pairing...
Read Full Article27 comments

Apple Sending Replacement AirPods With Unreleased Firmware, Rendering Them Unusable

Wednesday April 8, 2020 9:23 am PDT by Juli Clover
Customers who require a replacement AirPod from Apple have in some cases been receiving an AirPod running 2D3 firmware, which is not a version of the AirPods firmware that's been publicly released. As described on the MacRumors forum and Reddit (via iMore), customers who get an AirPod with the 2D3 firmware are unable to pair it with the existing unreplaced AirPod, leaving the AirPods unable...
Read Full Article99 comments

Apple Adds Raft of 2018 Mac mini Models to Refurb Store

Friday April 10, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple has just added multiple 2018 Mac mini models to its US online refurb store, offering customers potentially hundreds of dollars in savings on a variety of configurations. Last month, Apple updated the Mac mini, but the only change it made was that standard configurations now come with double the storage capacity for the same price. Prior to that, Apple's 2018 Mac mini refresh came...
Read Full Article40 comments

Apple Shares Worksheet With 30 iPad Activities for Kids

Thursday April 9, 2020 4:43 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's education team today debuted 30 activities for kids and families to do as part of an ongoing effort to support at-home learning while many schoolchildren are completing classes remotely. Available as a PDF that can be downloaded or printed, the suggestions include a wide range of activities that can be done using the built-in features of an iPad or iPhone. We know parents out ...
Read Full Article24 comments
