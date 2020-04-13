Anker Launching New HomeKit-Compatible Indoor Security Cameras Next Month

Anker recently announced pricing and availability for two new HomeKit-compatible indoor security cameras under its Eufy brand.



Both cameras feature 24/7 live video recording with up to 128GB of local storage, 2K resolution, two-way audio, motion tracking with customized activity zones, instant alerts, and multi-user access. A stationary version will be available for $39.99, while a pan-and-tilt version with 360° horizontal panning, 100° vertical tilting, and 8X zooming will retail for $49.99.

Anker says both cameras will be available on Amazon in mid-May.