Futuristic Trash Cleanup Game 'Scrappers' Added to Apple Arcade

Apple this week added futuristic trash cleanup game "Scrappers" to its Apple Arcade subscription gaming service, making the game available across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

In Scrappers, up to 4 players can team up to clean up the streets of a futuristic city teeming with garbage -- and trash anyone who gets in their way!

You take on the role of the Scrappers, a squad of robot garbage collectors working to clean up a grimy city of the not-so-distant future. Time is money in Junktown, and team tactics like stacking trash and passing it to teammates -- much like in basketball -- can boost your efficiency for bigger rewards!

But garbage collection is only part of the job. Rival teams will attack and interfere, and it’s up to you to dispose of them while staying on schedule!

Teamwork is key to maximizing efficiency and achieving high scores, which in turn unlocks new characters and customization options!