Apple Shares New 'Creativity Goes On' Video

Apple today shared a new video ad called "Creativity Goes On," which highlights people working from home, learning from home, FaceTiming one another, and more, with Apple products.

We have always believed deeply in the power of creativity. Now, more than ever, we're inspired by people in every corner of the world finding new ways to share their creativity, ingenuity, humanity and hope.

The video focuses on the ways that people are keeping entertained and communicating with one another while social distancing.

In the video's description, Apple highlights some of the stay at home tools and features that it has created for people, such as a new "Today at Home" initiative, activities for children, remote learning tutorials, and more.