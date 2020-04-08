Deals: Nomad's 'OptInside' Sale Takes 30% Off Sitewide

Accessory maker Nomad today launched a new sitewide sale that takes 30 percent off sitewide when you use the coupon code OPTINSIDE at checkout. The new sale is part of a larger event where numerous brands are coming together to provide discounts to customers in quarantine.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For Nomad, you can find some solid discounts using the 30 percent off code. For example, company's Base Station Apple Watch Edition is marked down to $104.97, down from $149.95 ($45 off). There's also the regular Apple Watch Stand for $27.96, down from $39.95 ($12 off).
Nomad has a series of Rugged Cases for AirPods Pro, now priced at $24.47 with the new discount code, down from $34.95. Similarly, there are a few Rugged Cases for iPhone 11 models, priced between $34.97 and $55.96 (up to $24 off).
If you're shopping for Lightning and USB-C Cables, Nomad is still offering 50% off Kevlar cables with any purchase of a Base Station. This deal does stack with the new OPTINSIDE coupon code, so if you purchase a Base Station this week, you can save even more on Kevlar charging cables.
Head to Nomad to browse the entire site and take advantage of the OPTINSIDE coupon code while it lasts. You can also check out the full list of brands offering their own version of this sale, including Moment and Nanoleaf. At Moment you can save 30 percent off Moment photography gear, and at Nanoleaf you can save 15 to 30 percent off light panels and the Nanoleaf Canvas.
