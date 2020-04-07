Pixelmator Photo for iPad Updates With Trackpad Support, Split View, and Machine Learning Color Matching Feature

Pixelmator Photo for iPad today updated to version 1.2, adding Magic Keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support, as well as a few other features. This release comes after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, which added support for trackpads and mice on ‌iPad‌.



According to Pixelmator, the new cursor in iPadOS will allow creatives to work "in a whole new way" inside the Pixelmator Photo app. Next month, Apple will launch the new Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad, and that accessory will also work with Pixelmator Photo.

Pixelmator Photo 1.2 also introduces Split View and Slide Over support in ‌iPadOS‌. The company also announced that its machine learning feature "ML Match Colors," which was introduced in Pixelmator Pro, is now available in Pixelmator Photo. This lets users match the look and feel of completely different photos with the help of a machine learning algorithm.

For more information on the update to Pixelmator Photo, be sure to check out the Pixelmator blog.