Complete Anatomy App Will Use LiDAR in iPad Pro to Measure Range of Motion After Injury

Complete Anatomy, an iPad app from 3D4Medical, is designed to teach medical school students human anatomy with a virtual dissectible heart, real-time muscle movement mapping, nerve tracer, and microanatomy models to explore.

In the future, Complete Anatomy will take advantage of the LiDAR Scanner built into the 2020 iPad Pro to add a new feature that will allow healthcare professionals to accurately and instantly assess the range of motion of patients who are recovering from an injury or surgery.

The feature is demoed in a YouTube video featuring Irene Walsh, the chief design officer at Complete Anatomy. According to Walsh, there has been no standardized way to measure range of motion, a problem solved with the ‌iPad Pro‌'s LiDAR Scanner.

Using the new 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌, Complete Anatomy is able to view movements in three dimensions, using motion capture to identify which movement a person is doing. Movements are paired with 3D muscle animations, providing information on the primary muscles required to carry out the action.

Walsh says that the upcoming version of Complete Anatomy on the ‌iPad‌ "has the potential to transform the medical community of the future."

The LiDAR Scanner feature is coming to the Complete Anatomy app in the near future, though no specific release date is provided. So far, few apps are able to take advantage of the LiDAR Scanner, but previews like these give us an idea of just how powerful of a tool it will be when implemented by developers.

Rumors suggest that iPhones set to be released in 2020 will also include a similar 3D scanning LiDAR feature, which would allow Apple's iPhones and ‌iPad Pro‌ models to be used for more advanced and exciting augmented reality functions.