Deals: Amazon Discounts Numerous Apple Watch Series 5 Models by $50 (Starting at $349)

To start this week, Amazon has introduced a new sale that discounts a handful of Apple Watch Series 5 models to notable low prices. In the sale, prices start at just $349.00 for 40mm GPS models with aluminum cases, and similar $50 off discounts can be found for over a dozen Series 5 models.

There are many more cellular models on sale than those with only GPS support. For the GPS + Cellular edition of the Apple Watch Series 5, sale prices start at $449.00 for the 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with a White Sport Band, and also include models with Stainless Steel Cases and the Milanese Loop.

Series 5 GPS

40mm



44mm



Gold Aluminum with Pink Sport Band - $379.00, down from $429.00

Series 5 GPS + Cellular

40mm



44mm



Some of the Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale today are facing shipping delays, but most are available to ship today and could arrive by the weekend. Be sure to head to Amazon to browse the full range of its Apple Watch Series 5 discounts before they expire.