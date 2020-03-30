Apple Releases ProRes RAW Beta for Windows

Apple today released ProRes RAW for Windows in a beta capacity (via Mark Gurman), with the software designed to allow ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ video files to be watched in compatible applications on Windows machines.



According to Apple, the software will let the files be played within several Adobe apps:



Adobe After Effects (Beta)

Adobe Media Encocder (Beta)

Adobe Premiere (Beta)

Adobe Premiere Rush (Beta)

The Apple ProRes RAW for Windows software can be downloaded from Apple's support document.