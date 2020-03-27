Deals: Huge Refurbished iPhone Sale Discounts iPhone 7, 8, X, XR, and XS (From $120)

Woot is back today with a big sale on refurbished iPhones, including markdowns on the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As with every Woot purchase, those interested in the iPhone sale today should note that these devices are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear that could mean scratches, dents, and dings. But, besides their physical appearance, each iPhone has been tested to be in full working condition, and batteries are tested to function at minimum 85 percent capacity.

Sales start with the 32GB iPhone 7 at $119.99 and the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus at $189.99. In the United States, the iPhone 7 launched at a price of $649 for 32GB and the iPhone 7 Plus started at $769 for 32GB, so these are savings of up to $580.

The iPhone 8 discounts start at $209.99 for 64GB, while you can get the iPhone 8 Plus for $299.99 for 64GB. Back in 2017, the iPhone 8 started at $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus started at $799, representing markdowns of up to $500 for these iPhone models.

You can get a 64GB iPhone X for $359.99, while the 64GB iPhone XR is $399.99. Lastly, the newest iPhones on sale today are the iPhone XS family, and you'll find the 64GB iPhone XS for $449.99 and the 64GB iPhone XS Max for $559.99.

Every iPhone on sale at Woot has even more storage capacity options and color choices as of writing, so be sure to head to Woot's iPhone sale page before stock dwindles. The sale will officially end tonight at 12 a.m. CT.