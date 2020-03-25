Deals: Get a New HomePod for $204.99 This Week at OWC ($94 Off)

OWC has returned with a discount on a new HomePod this week, offering the White HomePod for $204.99 and the Space Gray HomePod for $207.99. This is the current best discount on a new HomePod ($91-$94 off), and the next best price you'll find is at Best Buy for $249.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you're looking to purchase two HomePods to set up a stereo pair, you can save more money as well. Buying two White HomePods at once will knock $10 off the price of each speaker ($194.99/speaker), while buying two Space Gray HomePods will take $6 off each speaker ($201.99/speaker).
OWC's HomePods are new and come in non-retail packaging, meaning you'll receive them in a nondescript box instead of Apple's official packaging. These HomePods are covered under one year of OWC's Fulfilled Limited Warranty instead of Apple's warranty coverage.
Both colors of the HomePod are in stock and available to ship today. Free shipping is available with an estimated five to eight business days for the delivery, depending upon your location.
We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.
