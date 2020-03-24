Apple Releases ARKit 3.5 for Developers With Support for iPad Pro's LiDAR Scanner

Apple today informed developers that ARKit 3.5 is now available, with the update adding support for the LiDAR Scanner and depth-sensing system included in the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.



According to Apple, the new LiDAR Scanner will allow for a "new generation of AR apps" that use Scene Geometry for enhanced scene understanding and object occlusion.

Existing AR experiences on ‌iPad Pro‌ can also be improved with instant AR placement and improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion.

The LiDAR Scanner uses reflected light to measure the distance from the sensor to surrounding objects up to five meters away, indoors and outdoors. Depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth points measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from the two cameras, and data from motion sensors with computer vision algorithms handled by the A12Z Bionic to create a detailed and complete understanding of a scene.

At the current time, the new LiDAR Scanner with its enhanced augmented reality capabilities is limited to the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models, but Apple is also expected to include the feature in the 2020 iPhone models set to be released this fall.