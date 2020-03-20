Pixar's Newest Film 'Onward' Arriving on Digital Platforms in the U.S. Tonight, Streaming on Disney+ April 3

Disney and Pixar's new animated movie "Onward" is following the recent trend of movies arriving early on digital platforms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Starting in the United States tonight, March 20 at 5 p.m. PT, "Onward" will be available to purchase on digital retail platforms like iTunes for $19.99 (via Variety).

Following this, the movie will be streaming for Disney+ subscribers beginning Friday, April 3. "Onward" was released in theaters two weeks ago, right as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread across the United States.

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/4j9xI6JZPZ — Pixar (@Pixar) March 20, 2020