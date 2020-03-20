Pixar's Newest Film 'Onward' Arriving on Digital Platforms in the U.S. Tonight, Streaming on Disney+ April 3
Disney and Pixar's new animated movie "Onward" is following the recent trend of movies arriving early on digital platforms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting in the United States tonight, March 20 at 5 p.m. PT, "Onward" will be available to purchase on digital retail platforms like iTunes for $19.99 (via Variety).
Following this, the movie will be streaming for Disney+ subscribers beginning Friday, April 3. "Onward" was released in theaters two weeks ago, right as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread across the United States.
#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/4j9xI6JZPZ
— Pixar (@Pixar) March 20, 2020
Many studios are now releasing films early on digital, due to the fact that going to a movie theater is no longer feasible for most Americans. Beginning today, Universal films like "The Invisible Man," "The Hunt," and "Emma" are available to rent for $19.99 on iTunes and other platforms.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I know the studios are taking a hit because of theater closings, but dang! -- $20 to RENT a movie? It would only cost me half that much if I saw it in an actual theater!
Not those with a family. Some of us spend like 60-80 just on the movie with snacks. I welcome the $20 price point.
Dang, they have to be taking a huge loss on this movie with only 2 weeks in the theater.
All films have. that happens when you close theaters because of a virus. Imagine the Disney parks? High ticket prices, huge crowds and the risk of getting sick. Not the perfect storm for them. Marvel land won’t be enough to overcome all these obstacles.