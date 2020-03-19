MacRumors
How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
Deals: 2019 MacBook Air Models Discounted by Up to $300, Starting at $899 for 128GB

Thursday March 19, 2020 7:39 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard

With the launch of a new MacBook Air yesterday, we're seeing new all-time-low discounts on the previous-generation 2019 MacBook Air this morning. The sales we've rounded up below can be found at B&H Photo, which is providing deals for both 128GB and 256GB 2019 MacBook Air models.

To start, you can get the 128GB 2019 MacBook Air (1.6GHz, 8GB RAM) for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. This $200 off discount isn't quite the lowest deal we've tracked on this model, but it is the best currently available online, and B&H Photo has it available in all colors.

If you want a little more storage, you can get the 256GB 2019 MacBook Air (1.6GHz, 8GB RAM) for $999.00, down from $1,299.00. At $300 off, this is the best price we've ever tracked for this MacBook Air among the major Apple resellers online, and it's also available in all three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

For those interested in the new MacBook Air models, Expercom is providing the first discounts on these laptops. You can get the entry level MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $947.96, down from $999.00. This sale also includes markdowns on the 2020 iPad Pro.

B&H Photo is also discounting some MacBook Pro models, including the 256GB 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (2.4GHz, 8GB RAM) at $1,449.00, down from $1,799.00. This $350 discount is another lowest-ever price from B&H Photo, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray. Amazon is matching the sale for the Space Gray model.

Finally, there are a few 15-inch MacBook Pros from 2019 on sale. You can get the 256GB model (2.6GHz, 16GB RAM) for $2,029.00, down from $2,399.00; the 512GB model (2.4GHz, 8GB RAM) for $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00; and the higher-end 512GB model (2.3GHz, 16GB RAM) for $2,149.00, down from $2,399.00. These are all available in Space Gray.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Avatar
Rychiar
6 minutes ago at 07:40 am
that's a discount? that's what people have been buying it for for months.... and its barely usable with 128gb drive
Rating: 1 Votes
Top Stories

New MacBook Air Possible as Early as Next Week

Friday March 13, 2020 10:22 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last March, MacRumors received an anonymous tip claiming that Apple would announce new iPad, iMac, and iPod models with three consecutive days of press releases the following week, and that information proved to be two-thirds accurate with new iPad Air and iPad mini models announced on Monday, March 18 and an iMac refresh on Tuesday, March 19. Apple did announce a new product on the Wednesday, ...
Read Full Article165 comments

New iPad Pro Announced With A12Z Bionic Chip, Magic Keyboard With Trackpad, LiDAR Scanner, Ultra Wide Camera

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and more. In Apple's description of the new tablet, it calls it "faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops." The updated iPad Pro has a new camera system that features a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, ...
Read Full Article309 comments

Apple to Close All Retail Stores Outside of China Until March 27th

Friday March 13, 2020 11:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today announced that it is closing all of its retail locations outside of Greater China until March 27 due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, which means Apple Stores worldwide will be shuttered for the next two weeks. In a letter letting customers know about the store closures, Tim Cook says that China has taught us that the most effective way to minimize the risk of the...
Read Full Article189 comments

Four New iPad Pro Models Spotted in Chinese User Manual on Apple's Website [Updated]

Tuesday March 17, 2020 3:57 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual for iPadOS 13 on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the blog iPhone in Canada. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. Apple removed all four models from the user manual earlier today. Apple already filed model A2228 in the Eurasian Economic Commission...
Read Full Article102 comments

New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today updated its MacBook Air lineup with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more. The new MacBook Air features Intel's latest 10th-generation Core processors, including up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, resulting in up to two times faster performance compared to the previous...
Read Full Article291 comments

Craig Federighi Demos New iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Wednesday March 18, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States and other countries, Apple was not able to hold an official March event to unveil its new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and MacBook Air. With no event, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi created a little demo video that shows off the capabilities of the new Magic Keyboard and trackpad support on the iPad. The video...
Read Full Article108 comments

T-Mobile Offering Unlimited Smartphone Data, Extra Hotspot Data and Free International Calls to Some Areas Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Friday March 13, 2020 2:58 pm PDT by Juli Clover
T-Mobile today announced a few changes that should help out some of its customers who are relying on their T-Mobile data plans during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Most T-Mobile customers already have unlimited data, but for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who still have plans with data limits, T-Mobile will provide unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days. ...
Read Full Article29 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GM With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing. iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article75 comments

Top Stories: WWDC Goes Digital-Only, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, Apple Store Closures, and Mac Notebook Rumors

Saturday March 14, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Apple is also closing all of its retail stores outside of China for the next two weeks. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On the rumor front, there were a ton of iOS 14 leaks this...
Read Full Article16 comments

Apple's A14 Chip Rumored to Become First Arm-Based Mobile Processor to Exceed 3GHz

Sunday March 15, 2020 4:53 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple's unreleased A14 chip is rumored to be the first Arm-based mobile processor to officially exceed 3GHz, according to a new report by Research Snipers. Apple's A14 processor, the successor to the A13 chip in both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, is expected to debut this fall in Apple's "iPhone 12" models. The report highlights the suspected Geekbench 4 score of the A14 chip, with a...
Read Full Article143 comments
