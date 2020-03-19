Deals: 2019 MacBook Air Models Discounted by Up to $300, Starting at $899 for 128GB

With the launch of a new MacBook Air yesterday, we're seeing new all-time-low discounts on the previous-generation 2019 MacBook Air this morning. The sales we've rounded up below can be found at B&H Photo, which is providing deals for both 128GB and 256GB 2019 MacBook Air models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, you can get the 128GB 2019 MacBook Air (1.6GHz, 8GB RAM) for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. This $200 off discount isn't quite the lowest deal we've tracked on this model, but it is the best currently available online, and B&H Photo has it available in all colors.

If you want a little more storage, you can get the 256GB 2019 MacBook Air (1.6GHz, 8GB RAM) for $999.00, down from $1,299.00. At $300 off, this is the best price we've ever tracked for this MacBook Air among the major Apple resellers online, and it's also available in all three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

For those interested in the new MacBook Air models, Expercom is providing the first discounts on these laptops. You can get the entry level MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $947.96, down from $999.00. This sale also includes markdowns on the 2020 iPad Pro.

B&H Photo is also discounting some MacBook Pro models, including the 256GB 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (2.4GHz, 8GB RAM) at $1,449.00, down from $1,799.00. This $350 discount is another lowest-ever price from B&H Photo, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray. Amazon is matching the sale for the Space Gray model.

Finally, there are a few 15-inch MacBook Pros from 2019 on sale. You can get the 256GB model (2.6GHz, 16GB RAM) for $2,029.00, down from $2,399.00; the 512GB model (2.4GHz, 8GB RAM) for $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00; and the higher-end 512GB model (2.3GHz, 16GB RAM) for $2,149.00, down from $2,399.00. These are all available in Space Gray.

