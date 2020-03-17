Deals: Best Buy Takes $99 Off Every 2019 iPad Air, Starting at $400 for 64GB Wi-Fi (Lowest Price)

Amazon and Best Buy today have introduced new sales on the 2019 iPad and iPad Air, including a few lowest-ever prices on the latter tablet. For the iPad, you'll see up to $50 off Wi-Fi models, including both 32GB and 128GB, priced at $279.00 and $395.00 respectively.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The iPad Air has deeper discounts, with $99 off every model this week at Best Buy. These low prices start at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model of the 10.5-inch iPad Air, and also include the 256GB model at $549.99. Additionally, Best Buy is discounting the cellular models, starting at $529.99 for 64GB.

10.2-inch iPad

10.5-inch iPad Air

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

