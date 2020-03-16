Apple's Stock Has Plunged 25% in Just Over One Month Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Last March, MacRumors received an anonymous tip claiming that Apple would announce new iPad, iMac, and iPod models with three consecutive days of press releases the following week, and that information proved to be two-thirds accurate with new iPad Air and iPad mini models announced on Monday, March 18 and an iMac refresh on Tuesday, March 19.
Apple did announce a new product on the Wednesday, but it was new AirPods, not a new iPod. Given both products have "Pod" in their name, perhaps there was some confusion there, but it is clear the tipster was relatively informed.
Now, the same anonymous tipster has informed MacRumors that Apple plans to announce new MacBook Air models next week. We have yet to confirm this information, but given the tipster now has an established track record, we have elected to share this rumor. The tipster did not provide any further details at this time.
A few days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to launch updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While the second quarter does not begin until April, an announcement next week would be just a few weeks earlier. Apple has announced new or refreshed products in March for the last five consecutive years, so there is precedence. In terms of covering all bases, however, we cannot rule out the possibility that the tipster received wrong information.
The current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro are still equipped with butterfly keyboards that can suffer from issues
I'm thankful that I had not invested in stocks.
It's devastating in the short term, but businesses like Apple will rebound and do fine in the intermediate term.
You, of course, know better than the pandemic and medical professionals from the WHO?
Remember that for every stock sale, someone has to buy. Wonder who all of those buyers are? We certainly have a record number of them. I'm guessing some really smart wealthy people that can afford to invest long term.
This is a made up crisis that was formulated to rid people of their investments and restrict freedom by enacting new laws that otherwise could not get passed.
Not saying this version of the flu is not bad, or that a lot of people will not die, but that this crisis is not the end of the world. We have had media created world ending flue crisis in something like 6 of the last 10 years (SARS, N1H1, etc.)
People need to use some critical thinking.
Take your head out of the sand, this is extremely dangerous mentality and can lead to unnecessary deaths.
Absolutely disgusting and shameful.
interesting market action ahead
Yes Apple, Disney, etc will be fine.
Highly likely there are plenty of companies that won't make it through the oncoming recession, though.
That makes me wonder... shouldn't we be buying stocks now, knowing it will go back up after the virus is gone?
If you think the stock has hit the bottom of the crash, then it would be a bargain buy, sure.
That makes me wonder... shouldn't we be buying stocks now, knowing it will go back up after the virus is gone?