Deals: Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Discounts MacBook Pro, HomePod, iPad, and Apple Accessories This Weekend Only

Friday March 6, 2020 6:13 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy kicked off a new three-day sale today, offering solid discounts across a wide variety of Apple products through Sunday, March 8 at 11:59 p.m. CT. This includes savings on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, HomePod, iPhone 11, iPad, iPhone cases, Beats products, 4K TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The new weekend sale also has a few ongoing deals from Best Buy, including the current best price you can find on a new HomePod at $199.99, down from $299.00. This is the same price we saw the HomePod reach on Black Friday and through the holidays last year, and definitely worth jumping on if you've been holding out on Apple's smart speaker.

Below you'll find the rest of Best Buy's three-day sale, broken down by each Apple product that's being discounted. Amazon is matching the prices of each device in many cases, so you'll also find relevant links to Amazon for select iPads and MacBook Pro models.

10.2-inch iPad
13-inch MacBook Pro
16-inch MacBook Pro
  • 512GB - $2,149.00 at Amazon, down from $2,399.00 ($250 off)
  • 1TB - $2,499.00 at Adorama, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
MacBook Air
  • 128GB - $899.99, down from $1,099.99 ($200 off) [Amazon]
  • 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 ($200 off) [Amazon]
Miscellaneous
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments