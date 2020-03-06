Deals: Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Discounts MacBook Pro, HomePod, iPad, and Apple Accessories This Weekend Only

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The new weekend sale also has a few ongoing deals from Best Buy, including the current best price you can find on a new HomePod at $199.99, down from $299.00. This is the same price we saw the HomePod reach on Black Friday and through the holidays last year, and definitely worth jumping on if you've been holding out on Apple's smart speaker.
Below you'll find the rest of Best Buy's three-day sale, broken down by each Apple product that's being discounted. Amazon is matching the prices of each device in many cases, so you'll also find relevant links to Amazon for select iPads and MacBook Pro models.
10.2-inch iPad
- 32GB Wi-Fi - $279.99, down from $329.99 ($50 off) [Amazon]
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $359.99, down from $429.99 ($70 off) [Amazon]
- 32GB Cellular - $409.99, down from $459.99 ($50 off)
- 128GB Cellular - $489.99, down from $559.99 ($70 off) [Amazon]
- 1.4GHz, 128GB - $1,049.99, down from $1,299.99 ($250 off, lowest ever)
- 1.4GHz, 256GB - $1,249.99, down from $1,499.99 ($250 off)
- 2.4GHz, 256GB - $1,499.99, down from $1,799.99 ($300 off, lowest ever) [Amazon]
- 2.4GHz, 512GB - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.99 ($300 off) [Amazon]
- 512GB - $2,149.00 at Amazon, down from $2,399.00 ($250 off)
- 1TB - $2,499.00 at Adorama, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB - $899.99, down from $1,099.99 ($200 off) [Amazon]
- 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 ($200 off) [Amazon]
- iPhone 11 - Save up to $250 with qualified activation and in-store iPhone trade in
- iPhone cases - Save up to 25% on Smart Battery Cases, Silicone Cases, Folio Cases, and more
- Powerbeats3 Wireless - $89.99, down from $199.99
- Studio3 Wireless - $199.99, down from $349.99