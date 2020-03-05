In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Deals: Amazon Discounts Wide Selection of Smart Battery Cases, Including iPhone XS Version for $69 (Lowest Ever)
To start, you can get the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case in White for $69.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00 ($60 off). At nearly half off, this is definitely a solid deal and the best price we've ever tracked on this particular accessory among the major Apple resellers online.
If you own an iPhone XS Max, your best option for a Smart Battery Case is at Best Buy today, which has the accessory for $79.99 in White and Black, down from $129.00 ($49 off).
The iPhone XR Smart Battery Case in White is available for $80.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00 ($48 off). The Black color option is priced at $89.99 at the time of writing, which is still a solid deal on the charging accessory.
Lastly, if you have a newer iPhone you can get the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case in Black for $99.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00 ($30 off). This is the best price on the device that we've tracked, and as of now there aren't any notable discounts on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max versions of the Smart Battery Case.
