Apple Reveals iPhone 11 Night Mode Photo Challenge Winners

Tuesday March 3, 2020 5:15 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Last month, Apple launched a Night Mode photo challenge, inviting customers around the world to share their best low-light photos captured with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple today revealed the six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide. The winning photos will be featured in a gallery on Apple.com, on Apple's social media platforms, and on billboards globally. Apple said it will pay a licensing fee to the winning photographers for use of such photos in its marketing.

Konstantin Chalabov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11 Pro:



Andrei Manuilov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11 Pro Max:



Mitsun Soni / Mumbai, India / iPhone 11 Pro:



Rubén P. Bescós / Pamplona, Spain / iPhone 11 Pro Max:



Rustam Shagimordanov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11:



Yu "Eric" Zhang / Beijing, China / iPhone 11 Pro Max:



Apple's panel of judges shared their thoughts on what made these photos stand out from the pack in the press release.

Tags: Shot on iPhone, Night Mode Guide
[ 6 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
GeoStructural
32 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Those are beautiful shots. The only one I don’t really like (or get?) is the one with the balconies.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
thelookingglass
4 minutes ago at 05:55 am
Man, insane photos. I wonder how much touch up there was in post for these. These couldn't have just been straight out of camera?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
40 minutes ago at 05:19 am
Man, some of those are spectacular.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Glockworkorange
33 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Absolutely gorgeous photos. Interesting to have two winners from Moscow.

There is a joke I would insert if this were a PRSI topic....
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]