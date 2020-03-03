In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Reveals iPhone 11 Night Mode Photo Challenge Winners
Apple today revealed the six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide. The winning photos will be featured in a gallery on Apple.com, on Apple's social media platforms, and on billboards globally. Apple said it will pay a licensing fee to the winning photographers for use of such photos in its marketing.
Konstantin Chalabov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11 Pro:
Andrei Manuilov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11 Pro Max:
Mitsun Soni / Mumbai, India / iPhone 11 Pro:
Rubén P. Bescós / Pamplona, Spain / iPhone 11 Pro Max:
Rustam Shagimordanov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11:
Yu "Eric" Zhang / Beijing, China / iPhone 11 Pro Max:
Apple's panel of judges shared their thoughts on what made these photos stand out from the pack in the press release.
