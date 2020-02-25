Deals: Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air Hits Low Price of $549 on Amazon ($100 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The discount is only available in Space Gray at this time, while other colors and versions of the iPad Air remain around original prices on Amazon. There is another sale on the 64GB cellular model, for $579.00, down from $629.00 ($50 off), but stock is limited.
Apple updated the iPad Air nearly one year ago in March 2019, with a new 10.5-inch display size, a Touch ID Home button, A12 Bionic processor, and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. In the entire iPad family, the iPad Air sits between the low-cost 10.2-inch iPad and high-end iPad Pro.
