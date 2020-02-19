Twitter Adds 'Continue Thread' Option for Linking a New Tweet to an Existing Tweet

When composing a tweet, there's a new option to view previous tweets, which can be selected and linked via a "Continue Thread" option.
To get to the Continue Thread interface, just pull downwards on the compose window on an iPhone or iPad and then tap on the Continue Thread option. Tap on the three dots and then choose an older tweet from the list to link the new tweet to the older tweet.
Now you can add a Tweet to one you already Tweeted, faster! pic.twitter.com/j3ktAN6t5o— Twitter (@Twitter) February 19, 2020
The Continue Thread option makes it much simpler to associate a new tweet with an existing tweet for threads around a specific topic. Twitter is rolling out the new feature as of today, though it could take some time to propagate to all users.