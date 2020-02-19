Deals: B&H Photo Discounting 16-Inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro in New Sale

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
16-inch MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro sales are aimed only at the 16-inch model, and include a lowest-ever price on the entry-level 512GB configuration at $2,099.00 ($300 off). This is the best price on this MacBook Pro that we've tracked to date, and we haven't seen a sale like this in a few weeks, so be sure to visit B&H Photo soon if you've been waiting for a fresh discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- 2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
iMac
There are quite a few iMac models on sale this week at B&H Photo, including a mix of custom configurations and Apple's base configurations. The models we've listed below match the current best prices seen online, although none have hit lowest-ever prices. Head to B&H Photo to see the full sale.
21.5-Inch 4K, 2019
- 3.6GHz Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD - $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)
- 3.2GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,749.00, down from $1,899.00 ($150 off)
- 3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,849.00, down from $1,999.00 ($150 off)
- 3.7GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive - $2,149.00, down from $2,299.00 ($150 off)
- 3.6GHz 8-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,799.00, down from $2,999.00 ($200 off)
Mac Pro
Lastly, B&H Photo has some sales on the latest Mac Pro, offering $500 off select models. Prices start at $5,499.00 for the model with 32GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and the Intel Xeon Eight Core processor, and increase to as much as $23,099.00 for 192GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, and the Intel Xeon 28-core processor. A total of 21 Mac Pro models are being discounted during this event, so head to B&H Photo to check out the full list.
