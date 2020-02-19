Deals: B&H Photo Discounting 16-Inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro in New Sale

Wednesday February 19, 2020 7:01 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo has a new sale going on this week aimed at discounts on select "pro" models of the Mac, including MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, and iMac. The discounts include a few lowest-ever prices, so be sure to browse them all below before the sales expire on February 22.

16-inch MacBook Pro


MacBook Pro sales are aimed only at the 16-inch model, and include a lowest-ever price on the entry-level 512GB configuration at $2,099.00 ($300 off). This is the best price on this MacBook Pro that we've tracked to date, and we haven't seen a sale like this in a few weeks, so be sure to visit B&H Photo soon if you've been waiting for a fresh discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

iMac


There are quite a few iMac models on sale this week at B&H Photo, including a mix of custom configurations and Apple's base configurations. The models we've listed below match the current best prices seen online, although none have hit lowest-ever prices. Head to B&H Photo to see the full sale.

21.5-Inch 4K, 2019
27-Inch 5K, 2019

Mac Pro


Lastly, B&H Photo has some sales on the latest Mac Pro, offering $500 off select models. Prices start at $5,499.00 for the model with 32GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and the Intel Xeon Eight Core processor, and increase to as much as $23,099.00 for 192GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, and the Intel Xeon 28-core processor. A total of 21 Mac Pro models are being discounted during this event, so head to B&H Photo to check out the full list.

