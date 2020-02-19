In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Tweaks Mail Toolbar Once Again in iOS 13.4 Beta 2, Replacing Flag Button With Compose Button
The first beta featured the delete button on the far left, the reply button on the far right, and folder and flag buttons in the middle, but with the second beta that was released this morning, Apple has once again tweaked the design.
As seen in the image above, the new toolbar features a compose icon on the far right, a reply button next to it, a folder icon, and then the delete icon, still on the far left.
The updated design eliminates the dedicated flag icon, which is presumably not a feature that most people use on a regular basis. The inclusion of a compose button makes more sense and offers more utility than the prior flag icon. For those who do often use the flag icon, it can be accessed after tapping the reply button.
We may see more tweaks to the Mail toolbar in upcoming betas, but this at least seems like a much more logical design that should satisfy people who have been unhappy with the iOS 13 Mail app toolbar.