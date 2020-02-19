Alto's Odyssey Now Available on macOS

Originally set to debut in summer 2017, Alto's Odyssey is the followup to the original 2015 game Alto's Adventure and while it's a standalone game, it retains the endless runner mechanic that the original was known for while introducing new features, controls, and a new desert location. Both games feature a "one-touch trick system" that players use to control the main character to chain together combos and complete various goals.
Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets.In addition to the game's release on Mac, a simultaneous update has been pushed out to the game on iOS, tvOS, and iPadOS, so that any progress in the game on those platforms will sync with the Mac installation, allowing users to switch between devices and continue where they left off seamlessly.
Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.
Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.
The release of Alto's Odyssey on Mac mirrors the staggered release of the original Alto's Adventure across Apple platforms, with a Mac launch following mobile versions of the game.
Alto's Odyssey for macOS is available to download for $9.99 on the Mac App Store. Alto's Odyssey for iOS and tvOS is available for $4.99 on the App Store.
