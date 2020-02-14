Deals: Learn a New Language, Protect Your Online Activity, or Build a Website With These New iOS/macOS Software Sales

Friday February 14, 2020 8:59 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
This Presidents' Day weekend you can save on a few iOS and macOS apps at StackSocial, offering you an extra 15 percent off apps that have already been discounted. These include a VPN, website creation software, a reading app, data management software, and a language proficiency app.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with StackSocial. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In this sale, you can enter the promo code PRESIDENT15 at checkout to get an additional 15 percent off these apps. The code will last through Monday, February 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and you can find every app on sale below.

StackSocial Sale - use code "PRESIDENT15"


  • KeepSolid VPN Unlimited - $33.15, down from $39.00: Protect your data on any Wi-Fi network with your own VPN, with no speed or bandwidth limits.
  • Blocs 3 - $34.00, down from $39.99: Website creation tool with easy-to-use software that lets you create fully customizable webpage layouts without writing code.
  • 12min Micro Book Library (Lifetime Subscription) - $33.15, down from $39.00: Gain access to hundreds of micro books that can be read in under 12 minutes.
  • Pagico 9 - $21.25, down from $25.00: Manage all of your tasks, files, and projects with Pagico's data management software.
  • Mondly (Lifetime Subscription) - $85.00, down from $99.99: Learn one of 33 languages using Mondly's speech recognition software.
