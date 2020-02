Deals: Learn a New Language, Protect Your Online Activity, or Build a Website With These New iOS/macOS Software Sales

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with StackSocial. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

StackSocial Sale - use code "PRESIDENT15"

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited - $33.15, down from $39.00: Protect your data on any Wi-Fi network with your own VPN, with no speed or bandwidth limits.

- $33.15, down from $39.00: Protect your data on any Wi-Fi network with your own VPN, with no speed or bandwidth limits. Blocs 3 - $34.00, down from $39.99: Website creation tool with easy-to-use software that lets you create fully customizable webpage layouts without writing code.

- $34.00, down from $39.99: Website creation tool with easy-to-use software that lets you create fully customizable webpage layouts without writing code. 12min Micro Book Library (Lifetime Subscription) - $33.15, down from $39.00: Gain access to hundreds of micro books that can be read in under 12 minutes.

- $33.15, down from $39.00: Gain access to hundreds of micro books that can be read in under 12 minutes. Pagico 9 - $21.25, down from $25.00: Manage all of your tasks, files, and projects with Pagico's data management software.

- $21.25, down from $25.00: Manage all of your tasks, files, and projects with Pagico's data management software. Mondly (Lifetime Subscription) - $85.00, down from $99.99: Learn one of 33 languages using Mondly's speech recognition software.

This Presidents' Day weekend you can save on a few iOS and macOS apps at StackSocial, offering you an extra 15 percent off apps that have already been discounted. These include a VPN, website creation software, a reading app, data management software, and a language proficiency app.In this sale, you can enter the promo codeat checkout to get an additionalthese apps. The code will last through Monday, February 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and you can find every app on sale below.Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.