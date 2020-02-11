Apple Releases Swift Playgrounds App for Mac

Tuesday February 11, 2020 10:52 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released a Catalyst-based Swift Playgrounds app for the Mac, which was built from the existing Swift Playgrounds app for the iPad.


Like Swift Playgrounds for ‌iPad‌, Swift Playgrounds for Mac is designed to provide exercises and challenges to help users learn the basics of coding. The app requires no coding knowledge to use and is ideal for students who are just starting out with coding.

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for Mac and ‌iPad‌ that makes it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided "Learn to Code" lessons to master the basics of coding, or experiment with a wide range of challenges that let you explore many unique coding experiences.

Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge, so it's perfect for students just starting out, from twelve to one-hundred-and-twelve. The whole time you are learning Swift, a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by professionals to build many of today's most popular apps. Code you write works seamlessly as you move between Mac and ‌iPad‌.
Swift Playgrounds for Mac is available from the Mac App Store as of today, and it is a free download. [Direct Link]

Mythos99
30 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Sadly, only with Catalina. :/
swingerofbirch
29 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Very cool . . . and then I looked at the screenshots. Catalyst apps still look like a mess.

Mac is *the* product to code with in the Apple platform. This should be a native app.
Appleman3546
18 minutes ago at 11:07 am
I’m glad that it is available on the iPad, but this will be more useful on the computer. I am surprised it took so long to accomplish this.
