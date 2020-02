Apple today sent out emails advertising its latest Apple Pay promo, which offers $15 off of an order of $30 or more in the 1-800-Flowers app or on 1800Flowers.com To get the discount, customers need to make a purchase of $30 and then use ‌Apple Pay‌ when checking out. Input the promo code PAYFASTER to get the deal. Apple says that the promo code can't be combined or used with other discounts or promotions.The offer is valid from today through February 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time and can only be used with purchases made with ‌Apple Pay‌.