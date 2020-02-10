Abode's Smart Security Kit Now Compatible With HomeKit

HomeKit compatibility enables users to add the Smart Security Kit gateway directly to the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, in addition to any Abode sensors connected to the gateway. HomeKit also allows the system to be controlled with Siri voice commands using an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.
Through the Home app, users can arm or disarm their Abode security system and receive notifications of motion events triggered by motion sensors, as well as open or close events triggered by Abode door or window sensors.
Abode is releasing a firmware update today with HomeKit support for its second-generation gateway, while its first-generation gateway remains in the HomeKit certification process. Abode says it remains committed to bringing HomeKit compatibility to even more devices within its portfolio over time.
Abode's Smart Security Kit is currently on sale, with prices ranging from $179 to $279. Visit its HomeKit page for more details.