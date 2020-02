Apple offers free Developer Program memberships to nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that distribute free apps on the App Store These free memberships have been available in countries that include the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, and Brazil, but as of today, they're also expanding to eight new countries Eligible companies and organizations in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Mexico, and South Korea can now apply to have their Developer Program memberships waived.More information about waivers for Apple Developer Program membership fees can be found on Apple's developer website