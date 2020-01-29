Deals: MacMall Discounts 64GB Cellular 11-Inch iPad Pro to $799 ($150 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with MacMall. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This price is $150 off Apple's original price and the current best discount that we are seeing among the major Apple resellers online. As a comparison, the same iPad Pro model is going for as much as $925 on Adorama and $873 on Amazon. Be sure to visit MacMall to browse the new sale before the deal expires.
The iPad Pro has an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and lacks a traditional Home button, in the style of the newer iPhone models. With no Home button for navigation or biometric authentication, the iPad Pro features a TrueDepth camera system with Face ID to replace Touch ID. Face ID on the iPad Pro works in both portrait and landscape orientation.
The 11-inch model replaces the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, offering more display in a body that's the same size, and Apple also offers a larger 12.9-inch display at a higher price tag. Both models also work with the Apple Pencil 2 and new Smart Keyboards.
