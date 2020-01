Deals: MacMall Discounts 64GB Cellular 11-Inch iPad Pro to $799 ($150 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with MacMall. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In a notable standalone sale that appeared this morning, MacMall is offering the Space Gray 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro with cellular support at, down from $949.00. MacMall offers free two-day shipping and free returns, and as of writing the iPad Pro is in stock and ready to ship.This price isApple's original price and the current best discount that we are seeing among the major Apple resellers online. As a comparison, the same iPad Pro model is going for as much as $925 on Adorama and $873 on Amazon. Be sure to visit MacMall to browse the new sale before the deal expires.The iPad Pro has an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and lacks a traditional Home button, in the style of the newer iPhone models. With no Home button for navigation or biometric authentication, the iPad Pro features a TrueDepth camera system with Face ID to replace Touch ID. Face ID on the iPad Pro works in both portrait and landscape orientation.The 11-inch model replaces the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, offering more display in a body that's the same size, and Apple also offers a larger 12.9-inch display at a higher price tag. Both models also work with the Apple Pencil 2 and new Smart Keyboards.Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.