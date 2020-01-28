Apple's iPhone 11 Was the Top-Selling Model Every Week During the December Quarter

Tuesday January 28, 2020 2:25 pm PST by Juli Clover
Following poor iPhone sales in the first quarter of 2019, Apple saw significant improvement in the first quarter of 2020, with ‌iPhone‌ sales bringing in $56 billion in revenue for 8 percent growth.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, response to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max has been highly positive. The ‌iPhone 11‌ was the top-selling ‌iPhone‌ every week during the December quarter, and the three new ‌iPhone‌ models were Apple's most popular iPhones.


Apple saw double digit growth in the United States, UK, France, Singapore, Brazil, Mainland China, India, Thailand, Turkey, and more. In greater China specifically, Apple has returned to growth.

Apple made a major trade-in push in 2019, which was successful, and Apple saw ‌iPhone‌ trade-in numbers double year over year.

martyjmclean
1 hour ago at 02:29 pm


People like larger screens.

Or cheaper* mobiles.
vinegarshots
1 hour ago at 02:29 pm


Those aren't iPhone 11s though... o_O

Edit: Stealth image swap! That's better
Seanm87
23 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
Not surprised. My XR is the best phone I’ve ever had. (I know it’s not the 11 but it’s pretty close)
