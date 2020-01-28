In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple's iPhone 11 Was the Top-Selling Model Every Week During the December Quarter
According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, response to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max has been highly positive. The iPhone 11 was the top-selling iPhone every week during the December quarter, and the three new iPhone models were Apple's most popular iPhones.
Apple saw double digit growth in the United States, UK, France, Singapore, Brazil, Mainland China, India, Thailand, Turkey, and more. In greater China specifically, Apple has returned to growth.
Apple made a major trade-in push in 2019, which was successful, and Apple saw iPhone trade-in numbers double year over year.
Following poor iPhone sales in the first quarter of 2019, Apple saw significant improvement in the first quarter of 2020, with iPhone sales bringing in $56 billion in revenue for 8 percent growth.
