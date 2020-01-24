MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 61W GaN USB-C Power Adapter and USB-C Cable From Choetech

Choetech's new 61W Wall Charger uses gallium nitride technology, which allows it to be manufactured in a smaller casing than a standard power adapter. It's 50 percent smaller than the original 61W MacBook charger.
Priced at $35, the 61W power adapter is slim, portable, and perfect for use at home or travel thanks to the foldable prongs that tuck into the body of the accessory.
There's a single USB-C port on the charger that can be paired with a USB-C to USB-C cable or a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging up your Apple devices. 61W is ideal for the MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it's also suitable for the more powerful 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models when not doing system intensive tasks.
Choetech says that the charger is equipped with a built-in "smart identification chip" that's able to identify the voltage and current required by a device, providing the right amount of power. It can charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro to full in two hours or a MacBook Air to full in 1.6 hours.
The power adapter features a design made from a fire retardant PC material with over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection for safety purposes.
Along with the 61W GaN charger, Choetech also offers a $15 6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable that supports 100W high-speed charging for all USB-C devices.
The cable, which is sold in a set of two, features a braided design along with reinforcing at the ends to make sure it won't fray or degrade with use, and it also cuts down on tangling. Choetech says that the cable supports data transfer speeds of 480MB/s, and that it has been tested through 5,000 bends and 30,000 plugs and unplugs.
