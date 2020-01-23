Deals: Pad & Quill's Early Valentine's Day Sale Offers Up to 40 Percent Off Apple Accessories

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In the sale you can save on Pad & Quill's Oxford, Cambridge, Contega, and Bella Fino leather cases for devices like the iPhone and iPad. There's also a chance for saving on Pad & Quill's high-quality MacBook Pro cases, with a few options for the new 16-inch model. Even the company's new Woodline iPhone cases are being marked down during the Valentine's Day event.
All of the company's accessories are made from high-quality leather, specifically designed to fit Apple's products. Because the sale includes all of Pad & Quill's website, we've narrowed down some ideas for you to shop below (note that prices listed will appear after using the code Valentine):
Pad & Quill's Valentine's Day Sale
iPad Cases
- Oxford Leather for iPad mini - $57.34, down from $89.95
- Oxford Leather 11-inch iPad Pro Case - $66.68, down from $119.95
- Oxford Leather 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case - $82.83, down from $139.95
- Valet Leather iPad Pro Bag - $100.68, down from $159.95
- Woodline Slim iPhone 11 Pro Case - $31.84, down from $49.95
- Woodline Slim iPhone 11 Pro Max Case - $31.84, down from $49.95
- Aria iPhone 11 Wallet - $50.97, down from $79.95
- Bella Fino iPhone 11 Pro Wallet - $57.34, down from $89.95
- Bella Fino iPhone 11 Pro Max Wallet - $57.34, down from $89.95
- Cartella Slim Case for 12-inch MacBook - $42.46, down from $89.95
- Cartella Slim Case for 16-inch MacBook Pro - $81.57, down from $119.95
- Aria Case for 13-inch MacBook Pro - $95.17, down from $139.95
- Valet Leather Bag for 16-inch MacBook Pro - $129.20, down from $179.00
- Pilot Band for Apple Watch - $54.37, down from $79.95
- Field Strap for Apple Watch - $61.17, down from $89.95
- Techfolio Travel Cord Organizer - $63.71, down from $89.95