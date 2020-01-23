Deals: Pad & Quill's Early Valentine's Day Sale Offers Up to 40 Percent Off Apple Accessories

Thursday January 23, 2020 6:53 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Pad & Quill has opened up a new Valentine's Day sale a few weeks early, discounting essentially all of its products sitewide, including iPhone cases, MacBook cases, iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, and travel organizers. The sale provides discounts of up to 25 percent off, which you can stack with the coupon code Valentine to get an additional 15 percent off, totaling up to 40 percent off during the event.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In the sale you can save on Pad & Quill's Oxford, Cambridge, Contega, and Bella Fino leather cases for devices like the iPhone and iPad. There's also a chance for saving on Pad & Quill's high-quality MacBook Pro cases, with a few options for the new 16-inch model. Even the company's new Woodline iPhone cases are being marked down during the Valentine's Day event.

All of the company's accessories are made from high-quality leather, specifically designed to fit Apple's products. Because the sale includes all of Pad & Quill's website, we've narrowed down some ideas for you to shop below (note that prices listed will appear after using the code Valentine):

Pad & Quill's Valentine's Day Sale


iPad Cases

iPhone Cases

MacBook Pro Cases

Miscellaneous

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments