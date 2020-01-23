Apple Revamps Jobs Site With New Design and Video Featuring Animated Apple Logos

Thursday January 23, 2020 12:18 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple today overhauled its Apple jobs website, introducing a new look and a new video in an effort to better recruit employees. The updated video on the site features the different Apple logo designs that Apple first created for its Mac-centric event in October 2018.

The site displays different Apple logo designs whenever it's reloaded, and the video also features animated logo designs with a recruiting message spoken over the designs.

To the constant beginners who sing off-key against the beat. To those unfamiliar with convention, unmoved by rules, and reborn with every new discovery. Those open to daydreams and night dreams and visions and mirages. Who can see the millions of shades of green in a field of grass. Whose days are filled with mysteries that cannot be solved with facts. You are more powerful than you think... and you are welcome here.
As with before, the jobs site features sections outlining the different Apple teams, opportunities for students, Apple's philosophy, and jobs at retail locations, with an overview of all of the locations where Apple operates stores, as well as a section for creating a profile for job hunting.

Apple's new site design is up and running now and anyone who is interested in checking it out.

nt5672
1 hour ago at 12:24 pm
There was a time when I though a job at Apple would be the pinnacle of success. Not any more based on what I know today.
diego
58 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Nice all-seeing eye yet again featured on the Apple logo. Creepy.
decisions
34 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
In a (first) world where people are beginning to see that they don't need to endlessly conform to systems that destroy creativity, individuality, and happiness, that humans are meant to do things that feel naturally fulfilling to them, this is great marketing. I'd love to work at Apple.
smuzzy
1 hour ago at 12:26 pm


Perhaps not the "pinnacle of success", whatever that means, but it's still the best thing to have on your resume if you're in the industry.
now i see it
48 minutes ago at 12:56 pm

(Which pretty much explains their train-wreck OS releases)
