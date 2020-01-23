In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Revamps Jobs Site With New Design and Video Featuring Animated Apple Logos
The site displays different Apple logo designs whenever it's reloaded, and the video also features animated logo designs with a recruiting message spoken over the designs.
To the constant beginners who sing off-key against the beat. To those unfamiliar with convention, unmoved by rules, and reborn with every new discovery. Those open to daydreams and night dreams and visions and mirages. Who can see the millions of shades of green in a field of grass. Whose days are filled with mysteries that cannot be solved with facts. You are more powerful than you think... and you are welcome here.As with before, the jobs site features sections outlining the different Apple teams, opportunities for students, Apple's philosophy, and jobs at retail locations, with an overview of all of the locations where Apple operates stores, as well as a section for creating a profile for job hunting.
Apple's new site design is up and running now and anyone who is interested in checking it out.
Perhaps not the "pinnacle of success", whatever that means, but it's still the best thing to have on your resume if you're in the industry.
There was a time when I though a job at Apple would be the pinnacle of success. Not any more based on what I know today.
(Which pretty much explains their train-wreck OS releases)
