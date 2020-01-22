On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Flaws in Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention Safari Feature Let People Be Tracked
Google plans to publish details on the security flaws in the near future, and a preview of Google's discovery was seen by Financial Times, with the publication sharing information on the vulnerabilities this morning.
The security flaws were first found by Google in the summer of 2019, and were disclosed to Apple in August. There were five types of potential attacks that could allow third parties to learn "sensitive private information about the user's browsing habits."
Google researchers say that Safari left personal data exposed because the Intelligent Tracking Prevention List "implicitly stores information about the websites visited by the user." Malicious entities could use these flaws to create a "persistent fingerprint" that would follow a user around the web or see what individual users were searching for on search engine pages.
Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which Apple began implementing in 2017, is a privacy-focused feature meant to make it harder for sites to track users across the web, preventing browsing profiles and histories from being created.
Lukasz Olejnik, a security researcher who saw Google's paper, said that if exploited, the vulnerabilities "would allow unsanctioned and uncontrollable user tracking." Olejnik said that such privacy vulnerabilities are rare, and "issues in mechanisms designed to improve privacy are unexpected and highly counter-intuitive."
Apple appears to have addressed these Safari security flaws in a December update, based on a release update that thanked Google for its "responsible disclosure practice," though full security credit has not yet been provided by Apple so there's a chance that there's still some behind-the-scenes fixing to be done.
For example, someone might think there is no way Apple could have an issue with their iCloud encryption or with the servers housing the Apple private key encrypted iCloud data and in all likelihood they'll be wrong. Trusting any centralized source like this will be a problem at some point.
Frankly, if we can get Google and Apple into a massive public spat on privacy we’d all stand to benefit. Having those two companies holding each other’s feet to the fire, trying to make the other look bad by exposing flaws and hypocrisies, would not only be endlessly entertaining but would lead to great public good.
“There were five types of potential attacks that could allow third parties to learn ‘sensitive private information about the user's browsing habits.’” said Google, everyone’s favorite data-collecting tech giant.
Rough week for Apple---
This is old news.
In what way?
Rough week for Apple---
$320/share.
