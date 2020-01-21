Apple Reminds Developers About Updates for HTML5 Apps and Changes to Kids App Categories

Apple in June 2019 updated the App Store guidelines to clarify that apps that contain or run code not embedded in the binary (aka HTML5) cannot provide access to real money gaming, lotteries, or charitable donations. All apps must comply with these guidelines by March 3, 2020.
The App Store Review Guidelines are designed to help developers create apps that are secure, high-quality, reliable, and that respect user privacy. In order to ensure this, we've always specified that all apps be self-contained bundles. This means that the core features and functionality of the app must be contained within the software's binary, rather than made possible by referring users outside of the approved app -- including through the use of HTML5. Apps that dynamically provide core features and functionality with web technology like HTML5 are best delivered through Safari, rather than through the curated App Store.Separately, Apple also made changes to apps for children, and such apps are not allowed to transmit personally identifiable information or device information to third-parties. Apple must also require a parental gate to link out of the app.
When parents visit the Kids category on the App Store, they expect that the apps they find are suitable for children. That's why apps published on the App Store must protect children's data and provide only age-appropriate content. Apps must also require a parental gate in order to link out of the app, request permissions, or present purchasing opportunities. It's critical that apps do not transmit personally identifiable information or device information to third parties, and that advertisements are human-reviewed for age appropriateness in order to be displayed.Developers of apps for children must be in full compliance with the updated guidelines by March 3, 2020.