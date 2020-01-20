On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Models
At the time of writing, the refurbished models are available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage through Apple's online store in the United States. All of the models are unlocked, aka SIM-free.
Refurbished models available:
- iPhone XS - 64GB: $699, down from $999 in September 2018
- iPhone XS - 256GB: $829, down from $1,149 in September 2018
- iPhone XS - 512GB: $999, down from $1,349 in September 2018
- iPhone XS Max - 64GB: $799, down from $1,099 in September 2018
- iPhone XS Max - 256GB: $929, down from $1,249 in September 2018
- iPhone XS Max - 512GB: $1,099, down from $1,449 in September 2018
Any refurbished iPhone model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered, which can be extended with AppleCare+ at a cost of $199 for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
Apple is not offering refurbished iPhone XR models at this time.
