Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Models

iPhone XS - 64GB: $699, down from $999 in September 2018

iPhone XS - 256GB: $829, down from $1,149 in September 2018

iPhone XS - 512GB: $999, down from $1,349 in September 2018

iPhone XS Max - 64GB: $799, down from $1,099 in September 2018

iPhone XS Max - 256GB: $929, down from $1,249 in September 2018

iPhone XS Max - 512GB: $1,099, down from $1,449 in September 2018

Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models for the first time since the devices were released in September 2018.At the time of writing, the refurbished models are available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage through Apple's online store in the United States. All of the models are unlocked, aka SIM-free.Refurbished models available:Apple says all refurbished iPhone models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new white box and all manuals and accessories. Apple also installs a new battery and replaces the outer shell, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between a refurbished and brand new iPhone.Any refurbished iPhone model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered, which can be extended with AppleCare+ at a cost of $199 for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.Apple is not offering refurbished iPhone XR models at this time.