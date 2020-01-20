Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Models

Monday January 20, 2020 3:12 pm PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models for the first time since the devices were released in September 2018.

At the time of writing, the refurbished models are available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage through Apple's online store in the United States. All of the models are unlocked, aka SIM-free.


Refurbished models available:
  • iPhone XS - 64GB: $699, down from $999 in September 2018
  • iPhone XS - 256GB: $829, down from $1,149 in September 2018
  • iPhone XS - 512GB: $999, down from $1,349 in September 2018
  • iPhone XS Max - 64GB: $799, down from $1,099 in September 2018
  • iPhone XS Max - 256GB: $929, down from $1,249 in September 2018
  • iPhone XS Max - 512GB: $1,099, down from $1,449 in September 2018
Apple says all refurbished iPhone models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new white box and all manuals and accessories. Apple also installs a new battery and replaces the outer shell, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between a refurbished and brand new iPhone.

Any refurbished iPhone model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered, which can be extended with AppleCare+ at a cost of $199 for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple is not offering refurbished iPhone XR models at this time.

Avatar
pike908
20 minutes ago at 03:23 pm
Gee...compared to iPhone 11 pricing why would anyone buy one of those?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JGIGS
26 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
Funny how you can buy unlocked iPhone's in Canada directly from Apple, but then Canada never gets them on clearance or refurb deals.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
simonmet
20 minutes ago at 03:23 pm
They just cut the prices of the Xs models at JB HiFi in Australia where you can still buy them new. I picked up an Xs Max yesterday. I think they’re selling quickly at the lower prices considering they’re a lot cheaper than the Pro models.
Rating: 1 Votes

