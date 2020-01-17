On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Robin ProLine Becomes First Doorbell to Support HomeKit Secure Video
With help from an Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as a home hub, the ProLine doorbell can intelligently detect when motion from a person, animal, or vehicle is captured and store a recording in iCloud. When activity is detected, users will instantly receive a push notification on their iPhone or iPad and can play video clips right from the Lock screen or in the Home app.
With end-to-end encryption, HomeKit Secure Video is billed as a safer option than storing recordings on the servers of third-party accessory makers. A demo of the feature from an Apple Store was recently shared by Zach Truskowski.
HomeKit Secure Video is only available to users that pay for 200GB or more of iCloud storage, starting at $2.99 per month. Users with the 200GB plan can store 10 days of recordings from one camera in iCloud at no extra cost, while those with a 2TB plan can store 10 days of recordings from up to five cameras. HomeKit Secure Video recordings do not count towards a user's iCloud storage usage.
To update the doorbell's firmware, update the Robin ProLine app to version 1.6.0 or later and tap on the gear icon in the ProLine accessory to open the Details page. Tap on "update firmware" followed by "start firmware update."
Priced at €599 in Europe, the Robin ProLine features 720p video recording, a 130-degree viewing angle, IP53-rated water and dust resistance, and a brushed aluminum finish available in space gray, silver, or black.
While several other HomeKit Secure Video doorbells have been announced, the Robin ProLine is the first to support the feature.
