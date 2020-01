Deals: Get the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.5-Inch iPad Air for $399.99 on Amazon ($99 Off, Lowest Price)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

10.5-inch iPad Air Discounts

More discounts on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air have appeared on Amazon this week, with lowest-ever prices now appearing for the 64GB Wi-Fi model and the 256GB cellular model. This iPad Air is the version that launched in March 2019 with a 10.5-inch Retina display and Touch ID.You can save up to $180 in the sale, with prices starting at $399.99 for the 64GB model with Wi-Fi . If you're shopping for a cellular iPad Air, note that both models listed below have delayed shipping estimates and will ship within 1-4 weeks at the time of writing.Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.