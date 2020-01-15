Deals: Get the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.5-Inch iPad Air for $399.99 on Amazon ($99 Off, Lowest Price)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can save up to $180 in the sale, with prices starting at $399.99 for the 64GB model with Wi-Fi. If you're shopping for a cellular iPad Air, note that both models listed below have delayed shipping estimates and will ship within 1-4 weeks at the time of writing.
10.5-inch iPad Air Discounts
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $399.99, down from $499.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $597.00, down from $549.00 ($52 off)
- 64GB, Cellular - $519.00, down from $629.00 ($110 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $599.00, down from $779.00 ($180 off, lowest ever)