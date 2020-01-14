Deals: Amazon Discounts 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro to New Low Price of $2,149 ($250 Off)

Tuesday January 14, 2020 5:18 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has introduced a new discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, discounting both base configurations of the notebook to notable low prices. Specifically, these new discounts are the lowest prices that we've ever tracked for the 16-inch MacBook Pro among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,149.00 ($250 off) or the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499.00 ($300 off). Due to the discounts, some models are seeing delayed shipping estimates on Amazon. As of writing, the 512GB model won't ship until February 5, but there appears to be more stock for the 1TB model in Silver.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Sale


Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments