Deals: Amazon Discounts 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro to New Low Price of $2,149 ($250 Off)

You can get the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,149.00 ($250 off) or the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499.00 ($300 off). Due to the discounts, some models are seeing delayed shipping estimates on Amazon. As of writing, the 512GB model won't ship until February 5, but there appears to be more stock for the 1TB model in Silver.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Sale
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,149.00, down from $2,399.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)